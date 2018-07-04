Man found dead in Brackley killed by knife wound to the neck, court hears

A 23-year-old man found dead in Brackley was reportedly killed by a stab wound to the neck, a court heard today (Wednesday, July 4).

Three people appeared at Northampton Crown Court charged with the murder of Augustus ‘Gus’ Davies, who was found dead in Old Town on June 25.

Robert Fields, 22, Simon Atherton, 42, both from Brackley, and Amanda Butler, 39, from Croughton, are also charged with money laundering.

While Butler and Atherton are also charged with possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs.

The three defendants were remanded into custody and will appear in court on October 5, to enter a guilty or not guilty plea.