Man exposes himself to woman walking on Banbury Road in Brackley

The incident happened when a man indecently exposed himself to a woman in Banbury Road at about 6.25am on Tuesday January 4.

The victim posted a message on Facebook to warn others about the incident.

She said: "I put the posts up to try and warn others but anything else that might prevent the same happening again or perhaps prompt a recollection of seeing something related can only help."

Northamptonshire Police have confirmed they are investigating an indecent exposure incident in the Banbury Road of Brackley from earlier this week.

She described the person in her post as a man around 6 feet, 2 inches tall, with a slim build, in his late 20s or early 30s, wearing a grey hoodie, black jogging bottoms, black trainers with white soles.

The man walked out of Westhill Avenue a little way ahead of the woman and started towards the town centre. Before doubling back and crossing her path and exposing himself to her.

She added: "Anybody out for lone early morning walks, jogs, etc. please be careful. I got away unscathed but wanted to warn others in case of a similar incident."