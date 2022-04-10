A man exposed himself to a woman during an incident at Spiceball Park in Banbury last week.

The incident happened at around 2.45pm on Wednesday April 6 on the canal towpath in Spiceball Park.

The victim, a 62-year-old woman, was walking along the path when a man exposed himself to her.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suspect is described as a white man, aged in his mid to late 20s, about 6 feet tall with dark hair and a medium build. He was wearing a hoody with the hood up.

Thames Valley Police have launched an appeal for information following the exposure incident.

Investigating officer PC Darius Horton said: “This would have been a traumatic incident for the victim, and I would like to appeal for anyone with any information to come forward.

“If you saw this happen, or if you have any information which you think could help our investigation, please contact us by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220150193.”

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by phone here: 0800555111 or on their website here: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously

You can also report a crime or any information on the TVP website here: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/