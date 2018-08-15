Man exposes himself to two women in Banbury

A man exposed himself to two women in Banbury yesterday evening (Tuesday, August 14) with police appealing for witnesses.

Two women reported that a man had deliberately exposed himself to them, while making crude remarks, in separate incidents between 7.55pm and 8.40pm.

Investigating officer PC Lucy McDonagh, based at Banbury police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed either incident, or who believes they may have been subject to a similar incident to come forward.

“We are investigating the circumstances and believe both incidents are linked.

“If you recognise the description of the man, or have any information which may identify him, please call 101, quoting reference number 43180249623.

“We are carrying out extra patrols in the area, and will continue to do so while investigations continue.”

The first incident occurred in Addison Road at the junction with Grange Road at 7.55pm, and the second incident occurred around 30 minutes later in an alleyway near the Sainsbury’s petrol station in Oxford Road.

The women were not assaulted, but the offender made deliberate efforts to expose himself.

The offender is described as white in his mid-20s. He is tall, with a slim build and had short fair hair.

He was wearing a grey tracksuit top with a hood up, grey tracksuit trousers and white trainers. The offender was also carrying a bottle of rosé wine.