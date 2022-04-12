Man exposes himself to teenager in Bicester pub

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an incident of indecent exposure in Bicester.

A man exposed himself to a teenager in a Bicester pub - and police want to speak to people who were in the pub at the time.

The incident happened at around 2.20pm on Wednesday April 6 at the Penny Black Pub on Sheep Street.

A police spokesperson said: "The victim, a woman in her teens, was asked by the offender to pick something up from under his table.

"As she went to do this, another customer in the pub told her not to as the offender was exposing himself under the table."

The offender is described as a white man, aged between 40 and 50, around 5ft10ins tall, of stocky build and has short grey hair.

He was wearing a green puffer jacket, white shirt, a blue polo jumper and jeans.

Investigating officer, PC Andrew Harding, based at Abingdon police station, said: “We are looking for any witnesses of this exposure incident to please come forward.

“To get in touch, call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43220148631.