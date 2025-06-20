Man exposes himself to passing drivers from M40 motorway bridge near Banbury

An investigation has been launched after a man reportedly exposed himself to passing drivers from the M40 overbridge at Junction 11 near Banbury.

The incident took place at around 5:45pm on Wednesday (June 18) on the overbridge at Junction 11 southbound.

The police have asked anyone who was driving along the motorway at that time to submit any dashcam footage that may help to identify the man.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 and quote the reference number 43250302938.