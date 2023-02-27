Man convicted for breaking his seven-week-old baby's collarbone in Bicester

A man has been convicted for breaking his seven-week-old baby's collarbone in Bicester.

Kieran Groves said the baby would not stop crying and he was upset with himself that he could not soothe the child so he lost his temper and squeezed them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The baby has since made a full recovery.

A man has been convicted for breaking his seven-week-old baby's collarbone in Bicester.

Groves, aged 46, was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for a year and 11 months, and told to complete 250 hours of unpaid work and 45 rehabilitation activity requirement days at Oxford Crown Court on Wednesday (February 22).

He pleaded guilty to one count of Section 20 grievous bodily harm (GBH) at the same hearing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Investigating officer Detective Constable Lucy McDonagh, from the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “The victim in this case was a small infant who was vulnerable at the time they were assaulted.

“They were harmed by someone whose role it was to keep them safe.

“I wish to acknowledge the strength shown by the child’s mother and extended family in this case.