Man cleared of making threats to kill in village near Banbury on grounds of insanity
Inderpal Bansal, of Westfield Road, Smethwick, Sandwell, was found not guilty of multiple allegations following an affray and road traffic collision in Great Bourton last December.
The 49-year-old was cleared of two counts of possessing a weapon, affray, threats to kill and threatening death or serious harm at Oxford Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday, August 20).
He was originally also charged with intent and causing grievous bodily harm with intent, but this was taken off the indictment during the trial.
Police were called to a domestic disturbance incident in Garners Field, Great Bourton, at around 4.37pm on December 12 last year.
After arresting Bansal on suspicion of affray, possession of an offensive weapon and making threats to kill, an unrelated vehicle crashed into two Thames Valley Police officers and the detained man.