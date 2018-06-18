Man charged with sexual offences after Middleton Cheney incident

A man was charged with sexual offences after allegedly exposing himself to a woman and acting suspiciously outside a school in Middleton Cheney.

Tony McDonald was charged on Saturday (June 16) after being arrested over the incident in Archery Road the day before (Friday).

The 27-year-old, of no fixed abode, is due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Monday).

PC Charlie Puddephatt said: “We hope that this provides some reassurance to the community in and around the Middleton Cheney area and I’d like to thank them for their help during our investigation into this incident.”