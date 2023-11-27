Man charged with robbery, and possession of knife and drugs following incidents in Banbury and Oxford
A homeless man has been charged with a string of offences following incidents in Banbury and Oxford.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Anthony Martin, of no fixed abode, has been charged with one count of robbery, two counts of attempted robbery, one count of burglary, one count of possession of a bladed article in a public place, possession of a Class B and C drug, and one count of shoplifting.
The 44-year-old was charged on Friday (November 24) for the incidents that occurred in Banbury and Oxford on Wednesday, November 22, and Thursday, November 23.
He was remanded at Oxford Magistrates Court on Saturday, November 25, and will next appear at Oxford Crown Court on December 22.