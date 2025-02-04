Man charged with raping woman in Banbury alleyway
A 26-year-old man from Kettering has been charged with raping a woman in a Banbury alleyway during the early hours of Saturday (February 1).
Thames Valley Police charged 26-year-old Amos Makuyana of Reservoir Road with one charge of rape yesterday (February 3).
They believe the Kettering man followed a woman in her late teens into an alleyway on Newlands Place and then raped her.
The 26-year-old has been remanded in custody and will appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court today (February 4).