Man charged with raping woman in Banbury alleyway

A 26-year-old man from Kettering has been charged with raping a woman in a Banbury alleyway during the early hours of Saturday (February 1).

Thames Valley Police charged 26-year-old Amos Makuyana of Reservoir Road with one charge of rape yesterday (February 3).

They believe the Kettering man followed a woman in her late teens into an alleyway on Newlands Place and then raped her.

The 26-year-old has been remanded in custody and will appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court today (February 4).

If you or someone you know has been a victim of a rape or sexual assault, please visit the Thames Valley Police’s website for support and guidance on how to report crimes of this nature.

For more information, visit: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/advice/rape-sexual-assault-and-other-sexual-offences/