A man has been charged with murder and perverting the course of justice following the death of 39-year-old Neil Comins in Banbury last week.

Police have charged Janaed Akhtar of Cope Road yesterday (January 10) with the crimes in relation to the death of Neil Comins on Wednesday (January 3).

The 39-year-old, who was remanded in court, will appear at Oxford Magistrates Court today (Thursday January 11).

Police confirmed yesterday that a Home Office post-mortem examination had recognised the cause of death as traumatic brain injury.