News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING

Man charged with murder and perverting the course of justice following the death of Banbury man

A man has been charged with murder and perverting the course of justice following the death of 39-year-old Neil Comins in Banbury last week.
By Jack Ingham
Published 11th Jan 2024, 09:51 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 09:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police have charged Janaed Akhtar of Cope Road yesterday (January 10) with the crimes in relation to the death of Neil Comins on Wednesday (January 3).

The 39-year-old, who was remanded in court, will appear at Oxford Magistrates Court today (Thursday January 11).

Police confirmed yesterday that a Home Office post-mortem examination had recognised the cause of death as traumatic brain injury.

A 48-year-old man also from Banbury was arrested on suspicion of murder, and has been bailed until March 21.