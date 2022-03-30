Thames Valley Police have charged an Oxford man with multiple offences, including impersonating a police officer in connection with a series of incidents near Bicester.

Police charged Joshua Bullock, aged 18, of Oxford, with making off without making payment, committing a false act suggesting he was a police officer, using a vehicle on a road fitted with blue warning beacon/special warning lamp, driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and using a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance.

Bullock was charged in connection with a number of incidents, which occurred between September 30 and October 2 last year on the A43 and A41 in Bicester.

Bullock is due to appear before Oxford Magistrates’ Court on April 25.