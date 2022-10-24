Man charged with multiple offences across Oxfordshire
A 51-year-old man has been convicted of multiple offences across Bicester and Middle Barton.
By Jack Ingham
55 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
24th Oct 2022, 12:22pm
Darren Smith, of no fixed abode, is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday October 27 after being charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour and causing actual bodily harm on Thursday October 13.
The charges relate to multiple incidents between January 1 2020 and December 1 2021 that took place in both Bicester and Middle Barton.