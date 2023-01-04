Man charged with drug driving after being stopped in a village near Banbury
A Man has been charged with drug driving following an incident in the village of Steeple Aston last September.
By Jack Ingham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 11:43am
Darren Smith, aged 48, of Blackthorn Hill, Bicester, was charged with one count of driving a motor vehicle with the proportion of a specified drug above the specified limit.
The incident occurred on Fir Lane in Steeple Aston on September 30 of last year, and Mr Smith is scheduled to appear in Oxford Magistrates' Court on January 9 to face the charges.