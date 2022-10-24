Two men have been arrested for multiple crimes which took place in Bicester and across the south of England.

Charlie Ward, aged 47, of Marlow Road, Stokenchurch, was charged with three counts of theft from a motor vehicle, two counts of going equipped for theft of a motor vehicle, one count of assault by beating an emergency worker and one count of driving a motor vehicle dangerously was charged on Saturday October 22.

John Ward, aged 19, of the same address on Marlow Road, Stokenchurch, was charged with one count of theft from a motor vehicle and one count of going equipped for theft was also charged on Saturday.

The offences took place in Bicester, Oxford and Slough, Watford, Farnborough, Egham and Bagshot between May and October of this year.