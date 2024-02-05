Man charged with assault and multiple shoplifting offences in Banbury
A man from a village near Banbury has been charged with an assault and multiple shoplifting offences from Banbury shops.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Stuart Gordon, of Middle Barton Road, Duns Tew, was charged via a postal requisition with seven counts of shoplifting and one count of assault by beating.
The 50-year-old's alleged offences relate to several incidents that took place at Banbury Gateway, Banbury Cross Retail Park, and Hopcrofts Holt between August 8 and November 6 last year.
He was charged on Thursday (February 1) after being arrested on December 22, 2023. He has now been bailed and will appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on March 5.