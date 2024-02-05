Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stuart Gordon, of Middle Barton Road, Duns Tew, was charged via a postal requisition with seven counts of shoplifting and one count of assault by beating.

The 50-year-old's alleged offences relate to several incidents that took place at Banbury Gateway, Banbury Cross Retail Park, and Hopcrofts Holt between August 8 and November 6 last year.