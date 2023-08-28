Man charged with affray and possession of a knife after violent disorder in Banbury

A man was due to appear in court on Saturday, charged with affray and possession of a knife after violent disorder in Banbury.

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, John Mobey, aged 27, of Wimborne Avenue, Banbury was charged with a number of offences in connection with the incident of violent disorder in Banbury, which led to a Section 60 stop and search order being put in place.

Mobey was charged on Friday with affray, possession of a knife/sharp pointed article in a public place, racially aggravated public order and two other public order offences.

He was remanded in police custody to appear before Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

The charges relate to incidents in Orchard Way and Wimborne Avenue, Banbury, last Wednesday.

Weapons, including metal poles, machetes and knives were used in the disorder, which happened in public.

As a result of the incident, a Section 60 stop and search order was put in place in Neithrop and Ruscote, which expired at 1.30pm on Saturday.

This order has not been renewed, although a Section 34/35 antisocial behaviour order for the same area has been put in place, which allows police officers and PCSOs to require a person who has committed, or is likely to commit, ASB, to leave a specified area and not return for up to 48 hours.