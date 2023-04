A man has been charged for child sexual crimes that happened 20 years ago in Banbury.

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, Bashiru Umar, 52, of no fixed abode, has been charged with one count of indecent assault against a child under 16.

Umar was charged on Monday (March 3) for the offences in Banbury that occurred between 2001 and 2003.

