The incident happened between 3.15 and 4.15pm on Saturday October 30, when the victim, a man in his 30s, was in the car park of Rebound Revolution on Talisman Road with a friend.

While in the car park, they were approached by a man who pushed the victim. He hit the victim over the head with a weapon multiple times and pulled his jacket over his head.

The victim managed to get away and run back to the venue.

The offender got into a nearby car which then drove away. The car is described as a black Mercedes C350 with the partial registration of ‘SL61’.

The offender is described as a white man, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, of skinny build, aged in his late 30s with a short, dark beard. He was wearing a black hooded jacket that was zipped up, with black jeans and black trainers. He spoke to the victim in Russian.

Thames Valley Police has launched an appeal for witnesses following the assault.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Oliver Harrison, based at Banbury police station, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident and anyone who may have information about what happened to please come forward.

“I’d also appeal to anyone who was in the car park of the venue around that time and have dash-cams to review any footage in case it has captured something that could assist with the investigation.

“Anyone with information can call 101 or make a report online quoting reference 43210490168.