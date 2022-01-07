Man assaulted during robbery by thieves armed with baseball bat and machete in Banbury
A man had his mobile phone stolen during a robbery and assault by two men who carried a baseball bat and a machete in Banbury.
The robbery happened on the junction of Chatsworth Drive and Bankside (the Bodicote end) between 6.10 and 6.15am yesterday, Thursday January 6.
The two men assaulted the victim and stole his mobile phone during the robbery. It's unclear if he suffered any injuries during the incident.
The two offenders wore dark clothing, bobble hats and scarves around their faces during the robbery and assault. They were seen leaving the scene in a silver Mercedes parked nearby.
Thames Valley Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to the incident.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference number: 43220006461.