News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

Man arrested over 'machete' burglary in Banbury barber's shop

A 22-year-old man has been arrested over an incident involving a machete at a Banbury barber’s shop.
By The Newsroom
Published 28th May 2023, 17:26 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 17:42 BST

Thames Valley Police confirmed today (Sunday) that the man had been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

The incident, which happened on Saturday at Trinders barber’s shop, Church Lane, went viral on social media when someone posted a video of two men going into the shop.

On the video, one came out of the shop and put what appears to be a machete down into his clothing, facing the camera. The two ran off up the lane.

Most Popular
A man has been arrested over an alleged aggravated burglary in BanburyA man has been arrested over an alleged aggravated burglary in Banbury
A man has been arrested over an alleged aggravated burglary in Banbury

A Thames Valley Police spokesman told the Banbury Guardian today: “We are aware of a video circulating on social media of a weapons incident at a barbers in Church Lane, Banbury, yesterday (May 27).

“Officers are investigating and have arrested a 22-year-old man from Banbury on suspicion of aggravated burglary today (Sunday). He remains in police custody.

“Anyone with information about the incident should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230234305.

“Alternatively, provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”