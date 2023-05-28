A 22-year-old man has been arrested over an incident involving a machete at a Banbury barber’s shop.

Thames Valley Police confirmed today (Sunday) that the man had been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

The incident, which happened on Saturday at Trinders barber’s shop, Church Lane, went viral on social media when someone posted a video of two men going into the shop.

On the video, one came out of the shop and put what appears to be a machete down into his clothing, facing the camera. The two ran off up the lane.

A man has been arrested over an alleged aggravated burglary in Banbury

A Thames Valley Police spokesman told the Banbury Guardian today: “We are aware of a video circulating on social media of a weapons incident at a barbers in Church Lane, Banbury, yesterday (May 27).

“Officers are investigating and have arrested a 22-year-old man from Banbury on suspicion of aggravated burglary today (Sunday). He remains in police custody.

“Anyone with information about the incident should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230234305.

