Man arrested over Banbury woman’s death in Birmingham hit-and-run

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a Banbury mother was killed in a hit-and-run in Birmingham.

Noreen Akhtar died in hospital on June 17 after being struck by a car outside a café on Stratford Road in Sparkhill at around 11.30pm the night before.

Mourners outside Banbury Mosque as Noreen Akhtar's hearse arrives for her funeral

A Moseley man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after the car believed to be involved in the collision was found at his address in Birmingham this weekend – he has been bailed with conditions.

Following the arrest, West Midlands Police’s serious collision investigation unit is still appealing for information.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes said: “I am appealing for any witnesses of the collision to come forward and speak to me.

“There were a number of people in the area at the time who have not identified themselves to police and I would urge them to provide whatever information they can.

“There is a video circulating online on YouTube and through WhatsApp and while I have a copy of this, I need to speak to the original owner of the dash cam footage. They may hold vital information.”

Hundreds of people attended Ms Akhtar’s funeral in Banbury on Friday where her family gave a heartfelt tribute.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call West Midlands Police on 101 or by email on fl_collision_invest@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk.

