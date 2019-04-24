Man arrested over Banbury firearms incident

A man has been arrested after a gunman threatened another man in Banbury on Sunday (April 21).

No one was hurt in the incident in Parklands at around 7.30pm, police said.

The offender is described as an Asian man, in his 20’s and of medium build.

A 23-year-old man from Banbury was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He has since been released under investigation.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Rob Platt, based at Banbury police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“I believe there was a large group of people in the park at the time of this incident and so it is highly likely that they may have seen what happened.

“If anyone has any information, please contact Thames Valley Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43190120330, or make a report online.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”