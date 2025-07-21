Man arrested on suspicion of shouting racist abuse in Banbury park

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of shouting racist abuse in a Banbury park.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Stanbridge Park in Banbury at around 12.45pm on Monday, July 14, after receiving reports that a man was shouting racist abuse.

A 30-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of public order, racially aggravated public order and resisting a constable in execution of duty.

The man has now been bailed until October 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of shouting racist abuse in Stanbridge Park in Banbury.

Investigating officer PC James Oliver said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“We will not tolerate racism or violence of this nature on our patch, and we are investigating this racially aggravated public order incident as a priority.

“If you witnessed or have images or footage of this incident, please call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43250353503.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”