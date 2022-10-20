A 79-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault by touching in Banbury town centre.

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault by touching in Banbury centre.

The incident occurred at around 3pm on Sunday October 9, when the victim was sitting on a bench outside HMV in Bridge Street when she was approached by a man who sat down next to her, grabbed her chest and walked away.

A 79-year-old man from Bicester was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault by touching and has now been released on police bail.

The investigating officer, Detective Constable Jon Livingston, based at Banbury police station, said: “This incident was reported to us by two witnesses and I would like to thank them for reporting what happened.

“The victim hasn’t yet come forward and so I would appeal to them to please get in touch so that we can speak to them about the incident.