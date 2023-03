A man had been arrested on suspicion of selling Class A drugs and stalking after the police raided a Banbury house this morning (March 9).

The police arrested the 24-year-old man after conducting a search warrant at a property on Fergusson Road.

The man is currently being held in custody after being arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and stalking offences.

