Man arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in Banbury alleyway

By Jack Ingham
Published 3rd Feb 2025
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 17:13 BST
A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in her late teens in a Banbury alleyway.

Police arrested the 26-year-old man from Kettering following the incident that took place between 3.25am and 3.50am last Saturday (February 1).

The suspect is believed to have followed the victim into an alleyway in Newlands Place off Broad Street and then raped her.

Following the incident, the victim went to hospital with minor injuries but has since been discharged.

A man from Kettering has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in her late teens in a Banbury alleyway last Saturday.

The police said that shortly before the rape, the suspect had allegedly approached three women on Broad Street attempting to hug them.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector James Holden-White said: “I understand that this may cause concern but I want to reassure the community that this was an isolated incident.

“An arrest has been made but I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the moments leading up to this incident or has any information that can assist our investigation.

“I am also appealing to the group of women who were approached by the (suspect) on the same night as they may have vital information."

To report information, call 101 or report online, quoting the reference number 43250052494.

To report information online, please visit: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

