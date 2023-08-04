A man has been arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife in Bicester town centre.

Police officers responded to numerous reports of a man with a knife at around 12.10pm today (Friday August 4) in Pioneer Square.

Thankfully, no one was injured, and a man has been arrested and remains in custody. The police are not looking for anyone else.

Sergeant Simon Gray said: "We are carrying out a thorough investigation to establish the circumstances of what happened today.

"I would like to urge people not to publish or share footage of the incident on social media but to send it to us instead. If you see any footage online, please let us know.

"Officers remain in the local area carrying out enquiries and have already spoken to several people but if you have information about what happened, please get in touch.

"We would also ask anyone who may have mobile phone, dash-cam or CCTV footage of the incident to please report this to us."

The local policing area commander for Cherwell, Superintendent Jennifer Hogben, said: "Thank you to everyone who reported this incident to us. As a result, we were able to respond quickly and make an arrest shortly after being called.

"I’d like to reassure the public that we do not tolerate knife crime, and we would encourage anyone with information, however insignificant it may seem, to make a report to us."

To make a report call 101 or use the Thames Valley Police website here thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ quoting the crime reference number 808 (4/8).