Man arrested on suspicion of attempting to carry out a distraction burglary at Bicester home

A man was arrested yesterday (February 5) on suspicion of attempting to carry out a distraction burglary at an address in Bicester.

Police have praised the ‘community spirit of Bicester residents’ for acting swiftly and reporting the man before he was able to carry out the burglary.

Officers from the Joint Operations Unit travelled to an address on Nuffield Close after several people had reported a man behaving suspiciously.

Neighbours reported that the suspected burglar was attempting to gain entry to people's homes under the guise of buying unwanted or broken gold and silver jewellery.

Thankfully the residents of Nuffield Close recognised the man as the same person responsible for targeting a vulnerable neighbour in a distraction burglary a few weeks ago where family jewellery of great sentimental value was taken.

A police spokesperson said: “This is an outstanding example of community spirit in Bicester, and we'd like to thank everyone who was so vigilant and supportive of police actions.”