Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting two people following incident at Banbury off-licence
A man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting two people following an incident at a Banbury off-licence yesterday (Sunday, March 3) evening.
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward regarding an incident of disorder that took place at the Banbury Express Food and Wine store on Warwick Road.
A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting two people and later released on bail while the police investigate further.
If you witnessed the incident contact Thames Valley Police here and quote ref 43240100851.