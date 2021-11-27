Man arrested in connection to assault in Banbury High Street

Thames Valley Police are looking for witnesses to an assault in the Banbury High Street.

The incident happened after a man assaulted a woman and damaged her property in the High Street. The incident happened around 4.45pm yesterday, Friday November 26.

Anyone with information about the incident or who witnesses anything is encouraged to call police on 101 using reference number 43210535799.

Police are looking for witnesses to an assault in the Banbury High Street on Friday November 26