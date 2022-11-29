Man arrested in Bicester on suspicion of selling drugs and owning imitation firearm
A man was arrested yesterday (November 28) in Bicester on suspicion of selling Class A and B drugs and possessing an imitation firearm.
By Jack Ingham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The 29-year-old man was arrested yesterday after officers from Thames Valley Police executed a warrant at a Bicester address.
The man was subsequently taken into custody on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, in possession with intent to supply both class A and B drugs, and in possession of an imitation firearm.