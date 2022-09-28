Man arrested in Bicester on suspicion of selling Class A drugs
A man has been arrested today (September 28) in Bicester on suspicion of selling Class A drugs.
By Jack Ingham
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 5:18 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 5:18 pm
The 33-year-old man was arrested on Roman Way once police discovered evidence of alleged multiple street deals of suspected Class A drugs in the man’s vehicle.
The man was then questioned and taken into custody.
A full search of a property connected with the man is underway.
If you wish to report a crime to Thames Valley Police, visit thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or dial 101.