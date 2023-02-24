Man arrested in Banbury pub after people claim they saw him dealing drugs
A man has been arrested at a Banbury pub over claims that he was dealing drugs.
By Jack Ingham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 4:55pm
Following a tip off from from members of the public about suspected drug dealing at a pub in Banbury town centre, the police carried out a raid today (February 24) on the premises and arrested a 35-year-old man.
The pub will remain closed over the weekend while officers conduct the investigation. The police have said they are: “working closely with the owners with regards to this matter.”
