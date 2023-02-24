News you can trust since 1838
Man arrested in Banbury pub after people claim they saw him dealing drugs

A man has been arrested at a Banbury pub over claims that he was dealing drugs.

By Jack Ingham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 4:55pm

Following a tip off from from members of the public about suspected drug dealing at a pub in Banbury town centre, the police carried out a raid today (February 24) on the premises and arrested a 35-year-old man.

The pub will remain closed over the weekend while officers conduct the investigation. The police have said they are: “working closely with the owners with regards to this matter.”

If you are concerned about drug dealing near you then you can report it to the police via the TVP website at https://orlo.uk/qj2nY or anonymously via Crimestoppers https://orlo.uk/CPkcDS

The police have arrested a 35 year old man following the today's raid.