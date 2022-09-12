Man arrested in Banbury over multiple bike thefts - now police want to track down the bike owners
A man has been arrested in connection with a string of bike thefts that happened in Banbury over the summer months.
By Jack Ingham
Monday, 12th September 2022, 10:55 am
On Saturday September 10, Thames Valley Police arrested a 35-year-old male of no fixed abode for a number of bike theft offences.
The police are now in the process of contacting the victims of bicycle thefts that they believe the arrested man is responsible for.
They have asked members of the public who have been the victims of bike theft in Banbury to email [email protected] with their crime reference number, so they are able to check if the details match up with the ongoing investigation.