Man arrested in Banbury on suspicion of stealing £20k worth of music equipment

The police joked on Facebook that they think the man “may be in treble!” after being arrested on suspicion of theft of high-value music equipment.

By Jack Ingham
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 9:27am
The man was arrested last evening (Thursday January 12) after a large quantity of highly valued musical equipment, including several pairs of headphones and Yamaha keyboards, was seized from him, with the value of the stolen items amounting to about £20,000.

As of last night, the man was in police custody, as officers continue their investigations.