Man arrested in Banbury on suspicion of shoplifting and assaulting shop workers

A man has been arrested in Banbury on suspicion of going on a shoplifting spree and assaulting two shop workers.

Banbury’s Neighbourhood Team arrested the 37-year-old man today (January 21).

They believe the man is responsible for assaulting two shop workers and shoplifting 20 times across the Banbury area.

A police spokesperson said: “After what has felt like a somewhat long and tiresome game of hide and seek, the Banbury Neighbourhood Team have today arrested a 37-year-old male on suspicion of theft (x20) and assault (x2).”