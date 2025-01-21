Man arrested in Banbury on suspicion of shoplifting and assaulting shop workers
A man has been arrested in Banbury on suspicion of going on a shoplifting spree and assaulting two shop workers.
Banbury’s Neighbourhood Team arrested the 37-year-old man today (January 21).
They believe the man is responsible for assaulting two shop workers and shoplifting 20 times across the Banbury area.
A police spokesperson said: “After what has felt like a somewhat long and tiresome game of hide and seek, the Banbury Neighbourhood Team have today arrested a 37-year-old male on suspicion of theft (x20) and assault (x2).”