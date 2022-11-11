Man arrested in Banbury for suspicion of selling class A drugs and owning illegal weapons.

Man arrested in Banbury on suspicion of selling class A drugs and owning illegal weapons
The police arrested a man in Banbury on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and owning illegal weapons.
By Jack Ingham
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
11th Nov 2022, 9:37am
Thames Valley Police officers arrested the 23-year-old man during a patrol of Banbury last night.
Following a search of the man's property, officers also seized a number of illegal weapons.
After the July 2021 law change and the creation of Section 46 of the Offensive Weapons Act, the possession of offensive weapons, in a private place is prohibited.