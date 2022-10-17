Man arrested in Banbury on suspicion of selling class A drugs
A man was arrested today (October 17) in Banbury on suspicion of selling Class A drugs.
By Jack Ingham
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Police officers from a Thames Valley tasking team have arrested a 43-year-old man today in Banbury on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
The officers recovered approximately 40 wraps of suspected Class A drugs during a strip search and the man is now being held in custody awaiting an interview.
If you’ve witnessed a crime, report it to Thames Valley Police by calling 101 or online at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/