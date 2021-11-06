Man arrested in Banbury High Street for possession of offensive weapon
Police arrested a man in Banbury High Street for possession of offensive weapon after he was found with a wooden Cosh.
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 2:15 pm
Thames Valley Police arrested a 23 year old man, and after he 'proudly stated that he had a knife in his trousers.' When approached by police, and detained on the High Street he was found with a wooden Cosh down the front of his trousers.
The man was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon and remained in currently in custody late Friday evening, November 5.