Man arrested in Banbury High Street for possession of offensive weapon

Police arrested a man in Banbury High Street for possession of offensive weapon after he was found with a wooden Cosh.

By News Reporter
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 2:15 pm

Thames Valley Police arrested a 23 year old man, and after he 'proudly stated that he had a knife in his trousers.' When approached by police, and detained on the High Street he was found with a wooden Cosh down the front of his trousers.

The man was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon and remained in currently in custody late Friday evening, November 5.

Police arrested a man in Banbury High Street for possession of offensive weapon after he was found with a wooden Cosh. (Image from TVP Cherwell Facebook post)