Man arrested for suspicion of assault after reports of disorder at Banbury property

The TVP response and Neighbourhood Policing teams attended multiple incidents, including a disorder call out in Jubilee Court. Witnesses reported items being thrown from the balcony of one of the flats.

Police arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of assault, who remained in police custody late Monday night (August 9.)

Police took to social media and posted a message about the evening's call outs on the TVP Cherwell Facebook page.

Police teams responded to the following calls on Monday night:

- A nine-year-old missing girl near Appleby Close, who was found very quickly and returned to a 'very relieved mum.'

- Reports of youths on scrambler bikes causing a nuisance around Longelands Way, Banbury. Police said the following about the incident: 'We didn't find you this time however we have a pretty good idea who you are so we'll see you soon. In the meantime have a read of S59 of the Police Reform Act - it gives us the power to seize your vehicle if we believe it is being driven carelessly and causing alarm, distress or annoyance to the public.'

- Domestic abuse incidents x 3. It would not be appropriate to share information around these incidents however officers have provided assistance to some of our most vulnerable victim's and completed safeguarding referrals to help keep them safe.