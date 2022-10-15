Man arrested for allegedly racially abusing man and damaging his car in Banbury
A man has been arrested for allegedly racially abusing a man in Banbury and then damaging his car.
Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident which happened at about 10.30pm on Friday October 14 on Mold Crescent, Fiennes Road and Edmunds Road in Banbury.
Thames Valley Police said: "The suspect in this incident has been arrested and is in custody.
"If you witnessed any of this incident, or have any CCTV footage of it, please call 101 and quote reference 43220463253."