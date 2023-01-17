A man has been arrested by police investigating a murder in Brize Norton.

A 44-year-old man from Carterton was arrested by Gwent Police in South Wales on suspicion of murder and he is currently in police custody.

Advertisement

The arrest relates to an incident on Monday night (January 16) in which a man aged in his twenties died following a disturbance at a property in Lock Court.

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was found dead in his home in West Oxfordshire.

Thames Valley Police said: “The cause of the man’s death is currently not ascertained, pending a post-mortem examination.”

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Jon Capps, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident and can confirm we have made an arrest.

Advertisement

“At this stage, there continues to be a scene-watch in place at the property and there is an increased police presence in the area while our investigation continues.

“A Home Office post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place on Friday (20/1) and although formal identification has yet to take place, the victim’s next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Advertisement

“I appreciate the significant concern that this has caused in the local community, but I do not consider there to be any wider risk to the public.

“We will continue to investigate this incident expeditiously and will, of course, provide any updates when we are able to.

Advertisement