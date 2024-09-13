Man arrested after three people assaulted during early hours at Banbury bar
The man from Banbury was arrested yesterday (September 12) on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
His arrest comes after three men in their 20s were assaulted inside and outside Aka on Parson’s Street during the early hours of Sunday, August 18.
The 18-year-old man has since been released on police bail until November 28.
During the attack, one victim suffered a fractured cheekbone, chipped teeth, and cuts to the side of his lips that required medical treatment.
Another victim received scratches and cuts to his head and also suffered bruised ribs following the incident.
A 23-year-old man and a 25-year-old man also from Banbury were arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm.
Both men have been released on conditional police bail until November 7 while the investigations continue.