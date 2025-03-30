Man arrested after teenager was raped in Banbury park – police have cordoned off the area
Officers said the woman, in her late teens, had earlier met a man at a venue in Banbury town centre. They left the venue and the man took the victim to People’s Park in Banbury, where police believe he raped her.
The area has been cordoned off this morning while police investigate the scene.
The incident took place between 2.30am and 3.30am.
The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.
Officers have arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of rape and he remains in custody at this time.
Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Christopher Bennett of Oxfordshire CID based in Banbury, said: “We are carrying out a thorough investigation following this concerning incident.
“An arrest has been made and we continue to support the victim.
“We are asking anyone who may have seen anything around 2.30am to 3.30am in People’s Park to please come forward, or if anyone has CCTV we would ask them to check if it shows anything that may assist our enquiries.
“If anyone has information they can call 101 reference 43250153804 or they can add details on our online reporting form.
“Members of the public will see an increased police presence while we continue to investigate.”