Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have arrested a man in connection with a rape on a teenager in a Banbury park in the early hours of this morning (Sunday, March 30).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers said the woman, in her late teens, had earlier met a man at a venue in Banbury town centre. They left the venue and the man took the victim to People’s Park in Banbury, where police believe he raped her.

The area has been cordoned off this morning while police investigate the scene.

The incident took place between 2.30am and 3.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have cordoned off the area in People's Park (photo: Clare Taylor).

The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

Officers have arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of rape and he remains in custody at this time.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Christopher Bennett of Oxfordshire CID based in Banbury, said: “We are carrying out a thorough investigation following this concerning incident.

“An arrest has been made and we continue to support the victim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are asking anyone who may have seen anything around 2.30am to 3.30am in People’s Park to please come forward, or if anyone has CCTV we would ask them to check if it shows anything that may assist our enquiries.

“If anyone has information they can call 101 reference 43250153804 or they can add details on our online reporting form.

“Members of the public will see an increased police presence while we continue to investigate.”