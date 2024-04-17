Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident occurred on Monday, March 18 on the High Street at about 4.20pm.

Police were stopped by members of the public who reported that a man had been indecently exposing himself.

During the incident, a woman was seen to be walking past the man with a young girl aged around eight to ten years old.

The police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the man, who is described as white and around 6ft 1inches tall with short brown hair.

He was reportedly wearing navy blue jogging bottoms and a dark coloured jumper.

Investigating officer PC Jess Andrews, said: “We are looking to ascertain the exact nature of the offences, but we believe this to have been an incident of indecent exposure.

“I am looking to identify the woman who was seen walking near to the incident with a female child to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police, as we believe she has witnessed what has occurred.

“Similarly, I would appeal to anybody else who believe that they have witnessed this incident to please get in touch with us.”

If you have any information regarding the incident or believe that you are the woman mentioned, contact Thames Valley Police online here or by calling 101, and quoting the reference number 43240126431.