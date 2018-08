A man was arrested on suspicion of drug offences after a police raid in Middle Barton yesterday (Wednesday, July 15).

Thames Valley Police officers conducted a warrant at an address on Ballard Close.

A 29-year-old man from Middle Barton was arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug of class B, and possessing with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B – he was released under investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, a police spokesman said.