Thames Valley Police arrested a 34-year-old man from Oxford on suspicion of assault and assaulting an emergency worker in connection to an incident in Banbury.

The arrest was in relation to an incident in Ermot Way, Banbury which happened around 11.05pm yesterday, Wednesday April 27.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of a man assaulting a woman and upon arrival, a man threw a beer can at an officer, who was not injured.

“The man was arrested and taken to hospital where he was further arrested in relation to an incident where a woman was assaulted in St Nicholas Road, Oxford, sometime between 9pm and 9.30pm on Monday (25/4).

“Anyone with information about any of these incidents should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220181473.