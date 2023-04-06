News you can trust since 1838
Man armed with knife threatens cashier and steals money from shop in Brackley

A man armed with a knife has threatened a Brackley shop cashier before making off with money from the till.

By Jack Ingham
Published 6th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

The police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened at around 2.40pm on Tuesday, April 4, at the Co-op store on the High Street.

The man, who hid his face from CCTV cameras during the incident with a khaki-coloured coat over his head, then made off from the shop, turning right into Church Lane and leaving the area.

Police say the suspect is described as a white man who wore a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans, black Nike trainers with a white tick, and the khaki jacket.

The police are appealing for witnesses after a robber in Brackley.

Shortly before the robbery, the man was seen sitting opposite the store with his jacket over his head, having approached from the town park.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting the reference number 23000203237